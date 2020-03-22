PutinCoin (PUT) Price Tops $0.0001 on Exchanges

PutinCoin (CURRENCY:PUT) traded up 72.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 22nd. PutinCoin has a market capitalization of $113,118.62 and approximately $636.00 worth of PutinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, PutinCoin has traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One PutinCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges including Livecoin, CoinExchange, Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00032769 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00094272 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000755 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,926.91 or 1.00455939 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000031 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00077801 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000916 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

BitBall (BTB) traded up 41.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000159 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PutinCoin Coin Profile

PutinCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 18th, 2016. PutinCoin’s total supply is 1,046,829,088 coins. The Reddit community for PutinCoin is /r/PutinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PutinCoin’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for PutinCoin is putincoin.org/forum. PutinCoin’s official website is putincoin.org.

Buying and Selling PutinCoin

PutinCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Cryptopia, Crex24, CoinExchange and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PutinCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PutinCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PutinCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

