Qbao (QBT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $340,498.53

Qbao (CURRENCY:QBT) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. Qbao has a market capitalization of $340,498.53 and $3,568.00 worth of Qbao was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Qbao token can currently be purchased for $0.0052 or 0.00000087 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinEgg, Gate.io, EXX and Allcoin. During the last week, Qbao has traded up 16.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Qbao alerts:

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000476 BTC.

Pascal Lite (PASL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000177 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000122 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000026 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Fonziecoin (FONZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Qbao Token Profile

QBT is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 24th, 2013. Qbao’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 65,351,403 tokens. Qbao’s official Twitter account is @Qbao2339. The official message board for Qbao is medium.com/@Qbao2339. Qbao’s official website is qbao.fund. The Reddit community for Qbao is /r/Qbao.

Buying and Selling Qbao

Qbao can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinnest, CoinEgg, Gate.io, EXX and Allcoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qbao directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qbao should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qbao using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Qbao Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qbao and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.