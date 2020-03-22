QCash Reaches 1-Day Volume of $333.03 Million (QC)

QCash (CURRENCY:QC) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. One QCash token can now be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00002294 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, QCash has traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. QCash has a total market capitalization of $42.53 million and $333.03 million worth of QCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get QCash alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002566 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016792 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $160.84 or 0.02688811 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.48 or 0.00191983 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00041128 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000633 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00034208 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000178 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

QCash Token Profile

QCash’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 310,000,100 tokens. QCash’s official website is www.zb.cn.

Buying and Selling QCash

QCash can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for QCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.