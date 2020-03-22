QChi Price Down 7.1% Over Last Week (QCH)

QChi (CURRENCY:QCH) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. In the last week, QChi has traded 7.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. QChi has a total market cap of $597,819.88 and approximately $79,125.00 worth of QChi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QChi token can now be bought for about $0.0184 or 0.00000316 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BiteBTC, Hotbit and Mercatox.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get QChi alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002571 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00017153 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.37 or 0.02701970 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.14 or 0.00191259 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 37.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00035900 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000639 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00034046 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000178 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

QChi Profile

QChi’s total supply is 92,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,476,132 tokens. QChi’s official website is qchi.mobi. QChi’s official Twitter account is @qchqchi.

QChi Token Trading

QChi can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, BiteBTC and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QChi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QChi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QChi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for QChi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QChi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.