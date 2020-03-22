QuadrantProtocol (EQUAD) Price Tops $0.0010 on Major Exchanges

QuadrantProtocol (CURRENCY:EQUAD) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. One QuadrantProtocol token can now be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene and Hotbit. During the last seven days, QuadrantProtocol has traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. QuadrantProtocol has a total market cap of $372,083.17 and $140,677.00 worth of QuadrantProtocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002560 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016799 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $161.13 or 0.02699483 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.44 or 0.00191736 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00041118 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000632 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00034157 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000178 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

QuadrantProtocol Token Profile

QuadrantProtocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 358,025,330 tokens. QuadrantProtocol’s official message board is medium.com/quadrantprotocol. QuadrantProtocol’s official Twitter account is @explorequadrant. The official website for QuadrantProtocol is www.quadrantprotocol.com. The Reddit community for QuadrantProtocol is /r/quadrantprotocol.

Buying and Selling QuadrantProtocol

QuadrantProtocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and CoinBene. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuadrantProtocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QuadrantProtocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QuadrantProtocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

