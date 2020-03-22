Quant Market Cap Tops $26.35 Million (QNT)

Quant (CURRENCY:QNT) traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. One Quant token can now be bought for $2.18 or 0.00036857 BTC on popular exchanges including Fatbtc and IDEX. Quant has a market capitalization of $26.35 million and approximately $1.94 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Quant has traded up 13.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Quant

Quant is a token. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 tokens. The official website for Quant is quant.network. The Reddit community for Quant is /r/QuantNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Quant is medium.com/@quant_network. Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Quant Token Trading

Quant can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Fatbtc and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quant should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

