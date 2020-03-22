Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR) Shares Sold by Engine Capital Management LP

Engine Capital Management LP reduced its position in shares of Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 473,433 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Quanta Services makes up approximately 7.5% of Engine Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Engine Capital Management LP owned 0.33% of Quanta Services worth $19,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PWR. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Quanta Services by 5,368.5% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,749,106 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $71,206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717,121 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 75.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,100,244 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $85,501,000 after buying an additional 903,658 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 18.9% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 3,903,573 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $147,554,000 after buying an additional 621,357 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 3,094.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 518,537 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,600,000 after buying an additional 502,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the fourth quarter worth $19,948,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PWR shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Quanta Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 20th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $51.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Quanta Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

In related news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 5,345 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.38, for a total value of $210,486.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,592 shares in the company, valued at $2,740,532.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PWR opened at $25.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.11. Quanta Services Inc has a twelve month low of $25.04 and a twelve month high of $44.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The construction company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 3.32%. Quanta Services’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Quanta Services Inc will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States, Canada, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. Its Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as provides other engineering and technical services; designs, installs, maintains, and repairs commercial and industrial wiring; and operates a postsecondary educational institution.

