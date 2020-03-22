Quanta Utility Token (QNTU) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $454.00

Quanta Utility Token (CURRENCY:QNTU) traded up 50% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 22nd. Over the last week, Quanta Utility Token has traded down 33.3% against the US dollar. Quanta Utility Token has a total market capitalization of $591,904.52 and approximately $454.00 worth of Quanta Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quanta Utility Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Bit-Z and Cryptopia.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Quanta Utility Token alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00054323 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000609 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $261.86 or 0.04391373 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00069393 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00038192 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00006447 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016842 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00013006 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003836 BTC.

About Quanta Utility Token

QNTU is a token. Its genesis date was April 5th, 2018. Quanta Utility Token’s total supply is 120,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,967,288,898 tokens. Quanta Utility Token’s official website is www.quantaplc.im. Quanta Utility Token’s official Twitter account is @quantaplc. The Reddit community for Quanta Utility Token is /r/quanta.

Buying and Selling Quanta Utility Token

Quanta Utility Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, HitBTC and Bit-Z. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quanta Utility Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quanta Utility Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quanta Utility Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Quanta Utility Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quanta Utility Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.