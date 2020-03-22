Quantis Network Reaches Market Cap of $2,347.17 (QUAN)

Quantis Network (CURRENCY:QUAN) traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. Quantis Network has a total market cap of $2,347.17 and $8.00 worth of Quantis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quantis Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and TradeOgre. During the last seven days, Quantis Network has traded up 9.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002549 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016914 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $160.85 or 0.02724096 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.19 or 0.00189439 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 39.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00035792 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00033847 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000177 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Quantis Network

Quantis Network’s total supply is 400,577,271 coins and its circulating supply is 39,779,347 coins. Quantis Network’s official Twitter account is @QuantisNetwork. Quantis Network’s official website is quantisnetwork.org.

Quantis Network Coin Trading

Quantis Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and TradeOgre. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantis Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantis Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quantis Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

