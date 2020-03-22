Quantstamp (QSP) 24 Hour Volume Hits $35,312.00

Quantstamp (CURRENCY:QSP) traded down 7.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. One Quantstamp token can now be purchased for about $0.0062 or 0.00000104 BTC on exchanges including Binance, Huobi, IDEX and Kucoin. Quantstamp has a market cap of $3.84 million and $35,312.00 worth of Quantstamp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Quantstamp has traded 3.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Quantstamp alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002566 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016792 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $160.84 or 0.02688811 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.48 or 0.00191983 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00041128 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000633 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00034208 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000178 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Quantstamp

Quantstamp was first traded on October 1st, 2017. Quantstamp’s total supply is 976,442,388 tokens and its circulating supply is 617,314,171 tokens. The Reddit community for Quantstamp is /r/Quantstamp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Quantstamp’s official Twitter account is @Quantstamp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Quantstamp is quantstamp.com.

Quantstamp Token Trading

Quantstamp can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: GOPAX, Kucoin, DDEX, Binance, Huobi, Gate.io and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantstamp directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantstamp should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quantstamp using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Quantstamp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quantstamp and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.