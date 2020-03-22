Quantum Resistant Ledger Trading Up 1.2% This Week (QRL)

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CURRENCY:QRL) traded 17.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. One Quantum Resistant Ledger token can currently be bought for $0.0578 or 0.00000982 BTC on popular exchanges including Tidex, Bittrex, Upbit and CoinExchange. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a total market cap of $4.09 million and approximately $93,985.00 worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded up 1.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000461 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00005950 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00019457 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0944 or 0.00001604 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $175.71 or 0.02984598 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00008138 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0551 or 0.00000935 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000552 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Quantum Resistant Ledger Token Profile

QRL is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the CryptoNight-V7 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 27th, 2016. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 70,679,436 tokens. The official website for Quantum Resistant Ledger is theqrl.org. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Quantum Resistant Ledger Token Trading

Quantum Resistant Ledger can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Tidex, CoinExchange, Upbit and Liqui. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum Resistant Ledger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantum Resistant Ledger should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quantum Resistant Ledger using one of the exchanges listed above.

