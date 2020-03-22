QuarkChain Price Down 1% Over Last 7 Days (QKC)

QuarkChain (CURRENCY:QKC) traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. In the last week, QuarkChain has traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar. QuarkChain has a total market cap of $5.06 million and approximately $1.41 million worth of QuarkChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QuarkChain coin can now be bought for about $0.0021 or 0.00000036 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including $10.39, $24.43, $20.33 and $7.50.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get QuarkChain alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00053881 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000617 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $260.17 or 0.04349529 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00068512 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00038258 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00006348 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016781 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00013112 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003806 BTC.

QuarkChain Coin Profile

QKC is a coin. It launched on June 2nd, 2018. QuarkChain’s total supply is 5,726,747,032 coins and its circulating supply is 2,360,182,767 coins. QuarkChain’s official website is quarkchain.io. QuarkChain’s official Twitter account is @Quark_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. QuarkChain’s official message board is steemit.com/@quarkchain. The Reddit community for QuarkChain is /r/quarkchainio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

QuarkChain Coin Trading

QuarkChain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $13.77, $50.98, $51.55, $33.94, $24.43, $5.60, $18.94, $7.50, $20.33, $32.15, $10.39 and $24.68. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuarkChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QuarkChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QuarkChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for QuarkChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QuarkChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.