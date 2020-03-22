Quasarcoin 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $2,512.00 (QAC)

Quasarcoin (CURRENCY:QAC) traded 11.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. One Quasarcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0034 or 0.00000058 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. In the last seven days, Quasarcoin has traded 14.3% lower against the US dollar. Quasarcoin has a market capitalization of $571,113.98 and approximately $2,512.00 worth of Quasarcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00078849 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000710 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 58.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000066 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded 93% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 22% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Quasarcoin Profile

QAC is a coin. Quasarcoin’s total supply is 263,401,257 coins and its circulating supply is 168,401,257 coins. Quasarcoin’s official website is quasarcoin.org. Quasarcoin’s official Twitter account is @Quasarcoingroup and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Quasarcoin Coin Trading

Quasarcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quasarcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quasarcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quasarcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

