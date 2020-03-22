QUINADS Price Reaches $0.0000 (QUIN)

QUINADS (CURRENCY:QUIN) traded 44.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. QUINADS has a market cap of $16,724.04 and $13.00 worth of QUINADS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, QUINADS has traded 49.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One QUINADS token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including Mercatox and Hotbit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00004785 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00035642 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.38 or 0.00356306 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00001058 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00016154 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002032 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00013444 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00004895 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

QUINADS Profile

QUINADS is a token. QUINADS’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,294,999,111 tokens. The official website for QUINADS is quinads.com. QUINADS’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling QUINADS

QUINADS can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUINADS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QUINADS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QUINADS using one of the exchanges listed above.

