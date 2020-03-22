QunQun Trading Up 12.2% Over Last Week (QUN)

QunQun (CURRENCY:QUN) traded 9.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. One QunQun coin can currently be bought for about $0.0032 or 0.00000054 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including $24.68, $20.33, $13.77 and $7.50. During the last seven days, QunQun has traded up 12.2% against the US dollar. QunQun has a total market cap of $2.16 million and $375,147.00 worth of QunQun was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00054077 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000613 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $258.13 or 0.04379574 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00068462 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00038140 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00006448 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016954 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00012810 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003789 BTC.

About QunQun

QunQun is a coin. Its genesis date was January 5th, 2018. QunQun’s total supply is 1,514,250,000 coins and its circulating supply is 679,332,726 coins. QunQun’s official message board is medium.com/@qunqun_io. QunQun’s official Twitter account is @qunqun_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. QunQun’s official website is qunqun.io.

QunQun Coin Trading

QunQun can be traded on cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QunQun directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QunQun should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QunQun using one of the exchanges listed above.

