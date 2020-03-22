RA Capital Management L.P. Buys 264,893 Shares of Retrophin Inc (NASDAQ:RTRX)

RA Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Retrophin Inc (NASDAQ:RTRX) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,252,453 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 264,893 shares during the quarter. Retrophin accounts for 1.8% of RA Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. RA Capital Management L.P. owned about 9.90% of Retrophin worth $60,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Retrophin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Retrophin during the third quarter worth approximately $122,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Retrophin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $160,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Retrophin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $176,000. Finally, AJO LP acquired a new position in shares of Retrophin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $208,000. 99.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on RTRX shares. BidaskClub lowered Retrophin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Retrophin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. ValuEngine raised Retrophin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered Retrophin from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Retrophin has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.57.

NASDAQ:RTRX traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 764,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 493,302. The firm has a market cap of $479.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a current ratio of 4.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.28 and a 200-day moving average of $13.74. Retrophin Inc has a 12 month low of $8.98 and a 12 month high of $23.91.

Retrophin (NASDAQ:RTRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $46.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.60 million. Retrophin had a negative net margin of 83.51% and a negative return on equity of 56.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.21) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Retrophin Inc will post -2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Retrophin news, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.94, for a total value of $52,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 46,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $644,725. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP William E. Rote sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.87, for a total value of $48,327.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,356.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,899 shares of company stock valued at $348,724 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

Retrophin, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, acquisition, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in well-opacifying gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, as well as for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of cystinuria.

