RA Capital Management L.P. Buys 516,355 Shares of IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS)

RA Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) by 110.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 982,723 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 516,355 shares during the quarter. IGM Biosciences comprises 1.1% of RA Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. RA Capital Management L.P. owned 3.22% of IGM Biosciences worth $37,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Redmile Group LLC purchased a new position in IGM Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth $55,806,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in IGM Biosciences during the third quarter worth approximately $4,504,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in IGM Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $511,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in IGM Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in IGM Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $743,000. 41.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IGMS traded up $3.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $46.39. The stock had a trading volume of 141,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,069. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 38.62 and a quick ratio of 38.62. IGM Biosciences has a 1 year low of $16.10 and a 1 year high of $74.13.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on IGMS. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of IGM Biosciences from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price target on shares of IGM Biosciences from $26.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IGM Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of IGM Biosciences in a report on Thursday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. IGM Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.40.

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of engineered Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer patients. The company's lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific T cell engaging IgM antibody that completed preclinical trials for targeting CD20 and CD3 proteins for the treatment of relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

