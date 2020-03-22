RA Capital Management L.P. Increases Position in Orchard Therapeutics PLC – (NASDAQ:ORTX)

RA Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Orchard Therapeutics PLC – (NASDAQ:ORTX) by 22.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,389,901 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,165,426 shares during the quarter. Orchard Therapeutics accounts for approximately 2.7% of RA Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. RA Capital Management L.P. owned about 6.64% of Orchard Therapeutics worth $87,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Orchard Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Orchard Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Orchard Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Orchard Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $151,000. 69.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ORTX stock traded down $0.66 on Friday, reaching $6.26. 470,751 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 573,466. The company has a current ratio of 6.26, a quick ratio of 6.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.57. The company has a market capitalization of $665.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.58 and a beta of -0.84. Orchard Therapeutics PLC – has a twelve month low of $5.17 and a twelve month high of $21.64.

Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Orchard Therapeutics PLC – will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Orchard Therapeutics news, insider Fmr Llc sold 19,721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.49, for a total value of $266,036.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Several research firms have commented on ORTX. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Orchard Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Orchard Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Orchard Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Orchard Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Orchard Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.33.

Orchard Therapeutics Company Profile

Orchard Therapeutics plc, integrated biopharmaceutical company, develops gene therapies for serious and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's gene therapy approach seeks to transform a patient's hematopoietic stem cells into a gene-modified drug product to treat the patient's disease through a single administration.

