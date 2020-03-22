RA Capital Management L.P. Invests $113.56 Million in Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT)

RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,646,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,562,000. Phathom Pharmaceuticals comprises 3.4% of RA Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. RA Capital Management L.P. owned about 14.87% of Phathom Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHAT. Eventide Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $14,013,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $302,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. Institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.00. The company had a trading volume of 134,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,833. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $659.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.86. Phathom Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $18.51 and a fifty-two week high of $47.84.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported ($3.97) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($2.72). Analysts expect that Phathom Pharmaceuticals will post -2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PHAT shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised Phathom Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Phathom Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.67.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada to vonoprazan, a potassium competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) in late clinical-stage development for the treatment of gastric acid-related diseases.

