RA Capital Management L.P. Invests $29.71 Million in Relmada Therapeutics Inc (OTCMKTS:RLMD)

RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Relmada Therapeutics Inc (OTCMKTS:RLMD) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 761,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,705,000. Relmada Therapeutics makes up about 0.9% of RA Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. RA Capital Management L.P. owned 5.19% of Relmada Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI purchased a new stake in shares of Relmada Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,310,000. Broadfin Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Relmada Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $8,608,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Relmada Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,002,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Relmada Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,919,000. Finally, Meyer Handelman Co. acquired a new position in Relmada Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,185,000.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Relmada Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim began coverage on Relmada Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company.

Shares of RLMD traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.11. 106,143 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 160,778. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.45 and a 200-day moving average of $29.80. Relmada Therapeutics Inc has a one year low of $5.20 and a one year high of $52.22.

About Relmada Therapeutics

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing drugs to treat central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate, d-Methadone, is being developed as a rapidly acting, oral agent for the treatment of depression, neuropathic pain, and/or other potential CNS pathological conditions.

