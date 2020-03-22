RA Capital Management L.P. Invests $54 Million in Audentes Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BOLD)

RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Audentes Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BOLD) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 902,383 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,999,000. Audentes Therapeutics accounts for approximately 1.6% of RA Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. RA Capital Management L.P. owned 1.95% of Audentes Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Audentes Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $44,443,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Audentes Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $1,554,000. CNH Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Audentes Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $81,281,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Audentes Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $491,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Audentes Therapeutics by 2,038.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 836,641 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,064,000 after purchasing an additional 797,510 shares in the last quarter. 96.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Audentes Therapeutics alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Audentes Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Audentes Therapeutics from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Audentes Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Raymond James downgraded shares of Audentes Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Audentes Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.15.

Shares of BOLD remained flat at $$59.97 during mid-day trading on Friday. Audentes Therapeutics Inc has a 12-month low of $22.00 and a 12-month high of $60.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.64 and a beta of 2.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.37.

Audentes Therapeutics Profile

Audentes Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing gene therapy products for patients living with serious, life-threatening rare diseases caused by single gene defects. The company is developing AT132, which is in Phase I/II clinical studies for the treatment of X-linked myotubular myopathy (XLMTM); AT342 that is in Phase I/II clinical studies to treat crigler-najjar syndrome; AT845, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of pompe disease; and AT307 to treat CASQ2 subtype of catecholaminergic polymorphic ventricular tachycardia.

Featured Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Audentes Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Audentes Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.