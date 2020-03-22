RA Capital Management L.P. Invests $83.11 Million in 89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB)

RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of 89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,161,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,108,000. 89bio comprises 2.5% of RA Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. RA Capital Management L.P. owned about 24.33% of 89bio as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ETNB. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in 89bio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in 89bio in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in 89bio in the 4th quarter valued at $103,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in 89bio in the 4th quarter valued at $163,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in 89bio in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.61% of the company’s stock.

89bio stock traded up $3.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.54. 212,542 shares of the stock traded hands. 89bio has a 12-month low of $14.00 and a 12-month high of $47.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.76.

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported ($2.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by ($1.62). Equities research analysts anticipate that 89bio will post -3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on ETNB. Oppenheimer began coverage on 89bio in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Bank of America began coverage on 89bio in a report on Monday, December 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on 89bio in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of 89bio in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd.

89bio Profile

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate, BIO89-100, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 that is being developed for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

