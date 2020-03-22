RA Capital Management L.P. Makes New $76.11 Million Investment in Forty Seven Inc (NASDAQ:FTSV)

RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Forty Seven Inc (NASDAQ:FTSV) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,933,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,112,000. Forty Seven makes up about 2.3% of RA Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. RA Capital Management L.P. owned about 4.57% of Forty Seven as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTSV. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Forty Seven by 5,976.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 4,064 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Forty Seven during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Forty Seven during the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Forty Seven in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Forty Seven in the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000. Institutional investors own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Forty Seven alerts:

In other news, Director Ravindra Majeti sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total transaction of $908,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,087,411 shares in the company, valued at $39,527,389.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Irving Weissman sold 196,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.72, for a total transaction of $18,650,841.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 276,905 shares of company stock worth $21,995,692 in the last 90 days. 37.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of FTSV stock traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $91.84. 1,622,953 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,484,262. Forty Seven Inc has a 1-year low of $5.53 and a 1-year high of $95.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $63.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.41. The company has a quick ratio of 7.48, a current ratio of 7.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of -37.18 and a beta of 1.97.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Forty Seven from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Forty Seven from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Forty Seven from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Forty Seven from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of Forty Seven from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.77.

About Forty Seven

Forty Seven Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to activate macrophages for the treatment of cancer. It is developing 5F9, a humanized IgG4 subclass monoclonal antibody against CD47 that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials used for the treatment of cancer; FSI-189, an antibody that binds to SIRPa; and FSI-174, an anti-cKIT antibody.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for Forty Seven Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forty Seven and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.