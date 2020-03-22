RA Capital Management L.P. Sells 207,815 Shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:XFOR)

RA Capital Management L.P. trimmed its position in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:XFOR) by 43.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 270,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 207,815 shares during the quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 2.17% of X4 Pharmaceuticals worth $2,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 5,648 shares during the last quarter. Berylson Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,030,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 19,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 4,280 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 61.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 5,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $17,639,000. 88.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XFOR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, December 9th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. X4 Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.75.

NASDAQ:XFOR traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.43. The company had a trading volume of 348,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,672. X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1-year low of $5.84 and a 1-year high of $23.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.23. The company has a current ratio of 13.69, a quick ratio of 9.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.17. As a group, analysts forecast that X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -3.4 EPS for the current year.

About X4 Pharmaceuticals

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of primary immune-deficiencies and cancer. Its lead drug candidate is mavorixafor (X4P-001), an oral small molecule antagonists of chemokine receptor CXCR4, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat severe congenital neutropenia; Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of Waldenström macroglobulinemia; and Phase IIa clinical trial to treat clear cell renal cell carcinoma, as well as that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with warts, hypogammaglobulinemia, infections, and myelokathexis syndrome.

