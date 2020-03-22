RA Capital Management L.P. Takes Position in Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA)

RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,445,801 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,526,000. Momenta Pharmaceuticals accounts for approximately 0.9% of RA Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. RA Capital Management L.P. owned 1.46% of Momenta Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNTA. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 362.0% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,421 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,897 shares during the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in Momenta Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 611.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,770 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Momenta Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,148 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 3,606 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Momenta Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In related news, insider Jo Ann Beltramello sold 122,589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total value of $2,871,034.38. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,079,146.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Young Kwon sold 7,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.96, for a total value of $213,029.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,001,320.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 271,235 shares of company stock worth $7,361,311. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MNTA stock traded up $1.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.53. The company had a trading volume of 3,312,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,400,608. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.40 and a beta of 1.76. Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.51 and a 52 week high of $34.83.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MNTA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $8.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 million. Momenta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,215.25% and a negative return on equity of 82.12%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MNTA. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Momenta Pharmaceuticals to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine downgraded Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. BidaskClub raised Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $14.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals Profile

Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel biologic therapies for the treatment of rare immune-mediated diseases in the United States. Its novel therapeutic programs include M281, a fully-human anti-neonatal Fc receptor (FcRn), aglycosylated immunoglobulin G (IgG1), and monoclonal antibody to reduce circulating IgG antibodies by blocking endogenous IgG recycling via FcRn; M230, a recombinant trivalent human IgG1 Fc multimer containing three IgG Fc regions joined to maximize activity; and M254, a hyper-sialylated immunoglobulin to treat various inflammatory diseases, including idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy.

Read More: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Momenta Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Momenta Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.