RadNet Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $289.81 Million

Equities analysts expect RadNet Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) to post sales of $289.81 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for RadNet’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $288.55 million and the highest estimate coming in at $291.07 million. RadNet reported sales of $271.55 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that RadNet will report full year sales of $1.19 billion for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.22 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover RadNet.

Get RadNet alerts:

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The medical research company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06. RadNet had a return on equity of 7.32% and a net margin of 1.28%. The firm had revenue of $300.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.16 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. RadNet’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis.

RDNT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised RadNet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Sidoti raised their price objective on RadNet from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. BidaskClub downgraded RadNet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded RadNet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

NASDAQ RDNT opened at $8.29 on Friday. RadNet has a 1-year low of $5.81 and a 1-year high of $23.45. The company has a market capitalization of $415.19 million, a P/E ratio of 28.59 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in RadNet by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 65,480 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in RadNet by 18.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 70,187 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after buying an additional 10,800 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC increased its position in RadNet by 35.5% during the third quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 14,077 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 3,691 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in RadNet by 4.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 889,809 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,778,000 after buying an additional 35,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in RadNet by 1,653.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 96,864 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,966,000 after buying an additional 91,340 shares in the last quarter. 72.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RadNet Company Profile

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

Recommended Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RadNet (RDNT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for RadNet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RadNet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.