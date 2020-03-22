Ragnarok Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $5.00 (RAGNA)

Ragnarok (CURRENCY:RAGNA) traded 26% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 22nd. One Ragnarok coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24 and Escodex. Ragnarok has a market capitalization of $2,925.25 and approximately $5.00 worth of Ragnarok was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ragnarok has traded down 16.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002544 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016391 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $164.09 or 0.02695109 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.90 or 0.00195421 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00041570 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000637 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00035455 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000180 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Ragnarok Coin Profile

Ragnarok’s total supply is 18,430,857 coins and its circulating supply is 16,009,446 coins. The official website for Ragnarok is ragnaproject.io. Ragnarok’s official Twitter account is @ragnaofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ragnarok Coin Trading

Ragnarok can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Escodex and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ragnarok directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ragnarok should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ragnarok using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

