Raiden Network Token Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.41 Million (RDN)

Raiden Network Token (CURRENCY:RDN) traded 8.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 22nd. In the last seven days, Raiden Network Token has traded up 5.6% against the US dollar. Raiden Network Token has a total market cap of $3.41 million and approximately $330,524.00 worth of Raiden Network Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Raiden Network Token token can now be purchased for $0.0672 or 0.00001130 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Kyber Network, LATOKEN, DDEX and Bilaxy.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ontology (ONT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00005909 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00008115 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000550 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001906 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000029 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Raiden Network Token Profile

Raiden Network Token uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 8th, 2015. Raiden Network Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,793,936 tokens. Raiden Network Token’s official Twitter account is @raiden_network. The Reddit community for Raiden Network Token is /r/raidennetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Raiden Network Token’s official message board is www.medium.com/@raiden_network. The official website for Raiden Network Token is raiden.network.

Buying and Selling Raiden Network Token

Raiden Network Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, Kucoin, Gate.io, Bilaxy, Ethfinex, OKEx, Binance, Kyber Network, IDEX, Huobi, Bibox and DDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raiden Network Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raiden Network Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Raiden Network Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

