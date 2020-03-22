Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its holdings in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) by 75.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 126,282 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 385,410 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.11% of Rambus worth $1,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Rambus by 37.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 228,947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,005,000 after buying an additional 62,251 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Rambus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rambus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $294,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Rambus by 2.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 174,306 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after acquiring an additional 4,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Rambus by 1.0% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 173,698 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786 shares during the last quarter. 83.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Luc Seraphin sold 21,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $340,364.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 207,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,209,662.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

RMBS stock traded down $1.08 on Friday, reaching $9.79. 1,627,723 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,005,723. Rambus Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.01 and a 12 month high of $16.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -11.94, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 7.71 and a quick ratio of 7.60.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.34). Rambus had a negative return on equity of 3.26% and a negative net margin of 40.36%. The company had revenue of $104.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.03 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Rambus Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RMBS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rambus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Rambus from $16.00 to $17.30 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Rambus in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Rambus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.66.

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Japan, Europe, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Canada, Singapore, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three divisions: Memory and Interfaces, Rambus Security, and Emerging Solutions. The Memory and Interfaces division engages in the design, development, and manufacturing through partnerships and licensing of technology and solutions related to memory and interfaces.

