Raven Protocol Reaches Market Capitalization of $426,123.76 (RAVEN)

Raven Protocol (CURRENCY:RAVEN) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 22nd. Over the last week, Raven Protocol has traded 47.7% higher against the dollar. Raven Protocol has a market capitalization of $426,123.76 and $3,391.00 worth of Raven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Raven Protocol token can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges including Bilaxy and Binance DEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002554 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00017034 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $159.85 or 0.02714265 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.16 or 0.00189480 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 39.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00035767 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000630 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00033995 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000176 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Raven Protocol Token Profile

Raven Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,199,800,027 tokens. Raven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Raven Protocol is medium.com/ravenprotocol. Raven Protocol’s official website is www.ravenprotocol.com.

Raven Protocol Token Trading

Raven Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance DEX and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raven Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raven Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Raven Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

