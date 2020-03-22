Ravencoin (RVN) Price Reaches $0.0138

Ravencoin (CURRENCY:RVN) traded down 7.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. Ravencoin has a market cap of $79.48 million and $6.30 million worth of Ravencoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ravencoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0138 or 0.00000229 BTC on major exchanges including IDCM, Cryptopia, CryptoBridge and QBTC. In the last week, Ravencoin has traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ravencoin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002558 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016687 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $163.49 or 0.02724397 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.42 or 0.00190371 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00040877 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0378 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00053884 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00034490 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000177 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ravencoin Profile

RVN is a coin. Its launch date was January 14th, 2018. Ravencoin’s total supply is 5,778,005,000 coins. Ravencoin’s official message board is medium.com/@ravencoin. Ravencoin’s official Twitter account is @ravencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ravencoin’s official website is ravencoin.org. The Reddit community for Ravencoin is /r/Ravencoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ravencoin Coin Trading

Ravencoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, TradeOgre, CryptoBridge, Cryptopia, Cryptohub, Graviex, IDCM, QBTC, Upbit and Nanex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ravencoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ravencoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ravencoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ravencoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.