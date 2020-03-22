Raymond James & Associates Sells 106,232 Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Raymond James & Associates lessened its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 49.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 110,504 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 106,232 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $4,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ACGL. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 89.1% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 660 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new position in Arch Capital Group in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Arch Capital Group in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,860 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. 80.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

ACGL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Cfra lifted their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Arch Capital Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.59.

In other news, CFO Francois Morin sold 6,990 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.16, for a total transaction of $336,638.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,150 shares in the company, valued at $1,548,344. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP W Preston Hutchings sold 40,000 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total transaction of $1,884,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,153,364.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,990 shares of company stock valued at $4,059,038 over the last quarter. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACGL traded down $1.09 on Friday, hitting $25.97. 4,149,273 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,238,755. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 1-year low of $25.55 and a 1-year high of $48.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.69.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The insurance provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.07. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 23.47% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

Read More: Circuit Breakers

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.