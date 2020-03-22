Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Purchases 2,590 Shares of Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) by 13.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,680 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,590 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Centene were worth $1,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its position in Centene by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,495,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,602,906,000 after purchasing an additional 7,128,896 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Centene by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,840,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,058,754,000 after purchasing an additional 300,310 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its position in Centene by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 7,244,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,153 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in Centene by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,820,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,025,000 after purchasing an additional 459,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lyrical Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Centene in the 4th quarter worth about $265,482,000. 75.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Centene news, Director Robert K. Ditmore sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.31, for a total value of $1,959,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Tommy G. Thompson sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.98, for a total transaction of $31,490.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNC stock traded down $4.75 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.85. 8,462,873 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,425,290. The company has a market capitalization of $31.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.56, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.81 and its 200 day moving average is $56.20. Centene Corp has a 1 year low of $41.62 and a 1 year high of $68.64.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73. The company had revenue of $18.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.45 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 15.18%. Centene’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Centene Corp will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CNC shares. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Centene in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Centene in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Centene from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Centene in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Centene in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.50.

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. The company's Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which covers dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

