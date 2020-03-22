Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Shares Purchased by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,310,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 117,271 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.94% of Raymond James worth $117,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Raymond James during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in Raymond James during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. National Pension Service grew its holdings in Raymond James by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 200,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,502,000 after acquiring an additional 10,340 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Raymond James during the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Man Group plc grew its holdings in Raymond James by 102.3% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 58,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,832,000 after acquiring an additional 29,628 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on RJF. Argus reiterated a “focus list” rating on shares of Raymond James in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Raymond James from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Raymond James from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup cut shares of Raymond James from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $93.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Raymond James in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.20.

Shares of NYSE:RJF opened at $61.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.31 billion, a PE ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Raymond James has a twelve month low of $58.79 and a twelve month high of $102.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.84.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.01). Raymond James had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Raymond James will post 7.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.00%.

In other Raymond James news, insider James E. Bunn sold 5,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.05, for a total transaction of $466,176.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $870,711.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Francis S. Godbold acquired 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $61.49 per share, with a total value of $768,625.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

