RChain Market Capitalization Reaches $3.86 Million (RHOC)

RChain (CURRENCY:RHOC) traded 20.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 22nd. During the last seven days, RChain has traded 11.5% higher against the dollar. RChain has a total market capitalization of $3.86 million and approximately $1,536.00 worth of RChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RChain token can currently be purchased for $0.0103 or 0.00000173 BTC on popular exchanges including ChaoEX, Kucoin, IDEX and OOOBTC.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002563 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016805 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.80 or 0.02723868 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.35 or 0.00189846 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 40.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00035855 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000630 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00034064 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000177 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

RChain Profile

RChain’s launch date was December 1st, 2016. RChain’s total supply is 870,663,574 tokens and its circulating supply is 373,789,868 tokens. RChain’s official website is www.rchain.coop. RChain’s official Twitter account is @rchain_coop. The official message board for RChain is medium.com/rchain-cooperative. The Reddit community for RChain is /r/RChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

RChain Token Trading

RChain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OOOBTC, Bitinka, AirSwap, IDEX, Bilaxy, BitMart, Kucoin and ChaoEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

