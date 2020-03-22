RChain (RHOC) Achieves Market Cap of $4.64 Million

RChain (CURRENCY:RHOC) traded down 5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 22nd. RChain has a market cap of $4.64 million and approximately $1,879.00 worth of RChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RChain token can now be bought for $0.0124 or 0.00000205 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Bilaxy, AirSwap and ChaoEX. During the last week, RChain has traded up 20% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

RChain Token Profile

RChain was first traded on December 1st, 2016. RChain’s total supply is 870,663,574 tokens and its circulating supply is 373,789,868 tokens. The Reddit community for RChain is /r/RChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. RChain’s official message board is medium.com/rchain-cooperative. RChain’s official Twitter account is @rchain_coop. The official website for RChain is www.rchain.coop.

RChain Token Trading

RChain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Bitinka, ChaoEX, IDEX, AirSwap, Bilaxy, OOOBTC and BitMart. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

