RealChain (RCT) Achieves Market Cap of $113,041.98

RealChain (CURRENCY:RCT) traded down 8.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. One RealChain token can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges including DigiFinex, CoinBene and OKEx. In the last seven days, RealChain has traded down 7% against the US dollar. RealChain has a market capitalization of $113,041.98 and $5,252.00 worth of RealChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get RealChain alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00053670 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000608 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $259.90 or 0.04381660 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00068757 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00038179 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00006439 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016794 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00012616 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003828 BTC.

About RealChain

RealChain is a token. It was first traded on July 3rd, 2018. RealChain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 501,164,462 tokens. The official website for RealChain is rcfund.org. RealChain’s official Twitter account is @RealChainFund.

Buying and Selling RealChain

RealChain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, OKEx and DigiFinex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RealChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RealChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RealChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for RealChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RealChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.