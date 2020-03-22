Red Lion Hotels Co. (NYSE:RLH) Stake Increased by Coliseum Capital Management LLC

Coliseum Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Red Lion Hotels Co. (NYSE:RLH) by 18.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,331,871 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 668,000 shares during the period. Red Lion Hotels makes up 4.3% of Coliseum Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Coliseum Capital Management LLC owned about 17.23% of Red Lion Hotels worth $16,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RLH. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Red Lion Hotels by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 3,079 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Red Lion Hotels by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 345,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,240,000 after acquiring an additional 36,045 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Red Lion Hotels by 42.4% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 284,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after acquiring an additional 84,584 shares in the last quarter. Engine Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Red Lion Hotels in the 3rd quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Red Lion Hotels in the 3rd quarter valued at about $110,000. 74.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RLH opened at $1.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. Red Lion Hotels Co. has a 1 year low of $1.46 and a 1 year high of $8.69.

Red Lion Hotels (NYSE:RLH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.13). Red Lion Hotels had a negative return on equity of 6.14% and a negative net margin of 16.18%. The company had revenue of $26.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.88 million.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RLH. ValuEngine raised Red Lion Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Red Lion Hotels from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.25.

Red Lion Hotels Corporation, doing business as RLH Corporation, operates as a hospitality and leisure company the United States. It operates in two segments, Company Operated Hotels and Franchised Hotels. The company owns, manages, and franchises upscale, midscale, and economy hotels under the Hotel RL, Red Lion Hotels, Red Lion Inn & Suites, GuestHouse, Settle Inn, Americas Best Value Inn, Canadas Best Value Inn, Signature and Signature Inn, Knights Inn, and Country Hearth Inns & Suites brands.

