Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $227,905.00

Red Pulse Phoenix (CURRENCY:PHX) traded down 9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. During the last seven days, Red Pulse Phoenix has traded 2.1% lower against the dollar. One Red Pulse Phoenix token can currently be bought for about $0.0016 or 0.00000027 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Switcheo Network, Kucoin, Coinrail and Binance. Red Pulse Phoenix has a market capitalization of $1.30 million and $227,905.00 worth of Red Pulse Phoenix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Red Pulse Phoenix Profile

PHX is a token. Its genesis date was October 8th, 2017. Red Pulse Phoenix’s total supply is 1,362,278,592 tokens and its circulating supply is 829,588,687 tokens. Red Pulse Phoenix’s official Twitter account is @red_pulse_china and its Facebook page is accessible here. Red Pulse Phoenix’s official website is www.redpulse.com/landing. The Reddit community for Red Pulse Phoenix is /r/RedPulseToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Red Pulse Phoenix Token Trading

Red Pulse Phoenix can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Kucoin, Bitbns, Switcheo Network and Coinrail. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Red Pulse Phoenix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Red Pulse Phoenix should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Red Pulse Phoenix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

