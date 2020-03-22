RED Reaches Market Capitalization of $204,269.59 (RED)

RED (CURRENCY:RED) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. One RED token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000027 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox, DDEX and Gate.io. Over the last week, RED has traded 17.2% lower against the US dollar. RED has a total market capitalization of $204,269.59 and $1,054.00 worth of RED was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.08 or 0.00612115 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00017101 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000895 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000039 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00008607 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002519 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000301 BTC.

RED Profile

RED is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 30th, 2013. RED’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 130,000,009 tokens. RED’s official Twitter account is @red_lang. RED’s official website is ico.red-lang.org.

RED Token Trading

RED can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, Gate.io and Bibox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RED directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RED should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RED using one of the exchanges listed above.

