Red Rock Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:RRR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Red Rock Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:RRR) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.11.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RRR. Bank of America cut Red Rock Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. BidaskClub cut Red Rock Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. SunTrust Banks upgraded Red Rock Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price (up from $25.00) on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Red Rock Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RRR. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in Red Rock Resorts in the 4th quarter worth about $25,387,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 546.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,071,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,665,000 after buying an additional 905,891 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new stake in Red Rock Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth about $16,716,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Red Rock Resorts in the 4th quarter worth about $16,571,000. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 5,147,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,273,000 after buying an additional 677,193 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.96% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RRR opened at $7.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $826.89 million, a P/E ratio of -100.70 and a beta of 2.03. Red Rock Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $2.76 and a fifty-two week high of $28.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.06). Red Rock Resorts had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a positive return on equity of 6.30%. The company had revenue of $460.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Red Rock Resorts will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Red Rock Resorts’s payout ratio is 222.22%.

About Red Rock Resorts

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, engages in casino entertainment, and gaming and entertainment businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas operations and Native American management. The company develops, manages, and operates casino entertainment properties; and owns and operates 10 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

