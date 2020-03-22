Refereum Market Cap Achieves $2.68 Million (RFR)

Refereum (CURRENCY:RFR) traded down 9.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. Over the last seven days, Refereum has traded 4.9% lower against the dollar. One Refereum token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges including OKEx, IDEX, Bibox and Gate.io. Refereum has a total market capitalization of $2.68 million and approximately $230,790.00 worth of Refereum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002569 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016960 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $160.90 or 0.02727129 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.20 or 0.00189807 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 39.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00035915 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00034171 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000177 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Refereum Profile

Refereum launched on September 25th, 2017. Refereum’s total supply is 4,999,650,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,877,236,401 tokens. Refereum’s official Twitter account is @refereum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Refereum is refereum.com. The official message board for Refereum is medium.com/@refereum. The Reddit community for Refereum is /r/refereum.

Buying and Selling Refereum

Refereum can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, IDEX, OKEx, Bittrex, Bibox, Cobinhood, Gate.io and DDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refereum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Refereum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Refereum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

