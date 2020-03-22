RefToken (REF) Price Hits $0.12

RefToken (CURRENCY:REF) traded down 5.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. RefToken has a market cap of $125,243.95 and approximately $26.00 worth of RefToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RefToken token can now be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00002112 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx and IDEX. In the last week, RefToken has traded down 14.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00053631 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000611 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $257.90 or 0.04371184 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00068906 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00038176 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00006452 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016934 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00012693 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003857 BTC.

About RefToken

RefToken (CRYPTO:REF) is a token. Its genesis date was September 4th, 2017. RefToken’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,005,000 tokens. The Reddit community for RefToken is /r/RefToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. RefToken’s official Twitter account is @RefToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. RefToken’s official website is reftoken.io.

Buying and Selling RefToken

RefToken can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RefToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RefToken should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RefToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

