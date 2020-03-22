Relx PLC (NYSE:RELX) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE reduced its position in Relx PLC (NYSE:RELX) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,151,407 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 317,338 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.32% of Relx worth $155,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Relx by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,058 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Relx by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,606 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Relx by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,224 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its position in Relx by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 127,816 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,230,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Cox Capital Mgt LLC raised its position in Relx by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 62,426 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on RELX shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Relx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. CSFB restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Relx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Relx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.00.

Shares of NYSE RELX opened at $16.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. Relx PLC has a 52 week low of $16.90 and a 52 week high of $27.25.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 27th will be given a $0.418 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 24th. Relx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.73%.

RELX PLC provides information based-analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics to institutions and professionals that enables progress in science, advance healthcare, and performance improvement.

