Remme (REM) Price Tops $0.0016 on Top Exchanges

Remme (CURRENCY:REM) traded down 3.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 22nd. In the last seven days, Remme has traded 9.6% higher against the US dollar. One Remme token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000027 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit, Kuna, Tidex and IDEX. Remme has a market cap of $1.52 million and approximately $97,023.00 worth of Remme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Remme

Remme (CRYPTO:REM) is a token. It was first traded on December 4th, 2017. Remme’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 944,115,826 tokens. Remme’s official Twitter account is @remme_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Remme’s official website is remme.io. The official message board for Remme is medium.com/remme. The Reddit community for Remme is /r/remme and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Remme Token Trading

Remme can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kuna, Tidex, Gate.io, Hotbit, IDEX and DEx.top. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Remme directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Remme should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Remme using one of the exchanges listed above.

