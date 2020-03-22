Ren (REN) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $1.65 Million

Ren (CURRENCY:REN) traded 9.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. One Ren token can now be bought for approximately $0.0364 or 0.00000608 BTC on popular exchanges including OKEx, Binance, UEX and Huobi Global. Ren has a market cap of $30.96 million and approximately $1.65 million worth of Ren was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Ren has traded 6.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00053881 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000617 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $260.17 or 0.04349529 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00068512 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00038258 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00006348 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016781 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00013112 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003806 BTC.

Ren Token Profile

Ren is a token. It was first traded on December 31st, 2017. Ren’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 851,253,651 tokens. The official website for Ren is renproject.io. The Reddit community for Ren is /r/republicprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ren’s official message board is medium.com/renproject. Ren’s official Twitter account is @republicorg.

Ren Token Trading

Ren can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, OKEx, IDEX, DDEX, UEX, Kyber Network, Huobi Global and Binance. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ren directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ren should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ren using one of the exchanges listed above.

