Renaissance Technologies LLC Cuts Position in Primo Water Co. (NASDAQ:PRMW)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its holdings in Primo Water Co. (NASDAQ:PRMW) by 28.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,647,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 653,617 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.22% of Primo Water worth $22,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Primo Water in the 4th quarter valued at about $140,000. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Primo Water by 59.7% in the 4th quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 935,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,504,000 after buying an additional 349,920 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Primo Water by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 239,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,273,000 after buying an additional 61,442 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Primo Water by 43.4% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 288,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,937,000 after buying an additional 87,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Primo Water by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 97,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after buying an additional 26,822 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Primo Water from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. William Blair cut Primo Water from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. BidaskClub upgraded Primo Water from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Imperial Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective (down from $15.00) on shares of Primo Water in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Primo Water from $18.00 to $19.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.85.

In related news, CEO Thomas Harrington bought 84,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.08 per share, for a total transaction of $1,014,720.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 252,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,049,124.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Primo Water stock traded down $0.57 on Friday, hitting $8.21. 2,198,196 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,198,347. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.85. Primo Water Co. has a 1-year low of $6.33 and a 1-year high of $16.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05. The business had revenue of $600.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.40 million. Primo Water had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 1.29%. Research analysts forecast that Primo Water Co. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. Primo Water’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.59%.

About Primo Water

Primo Water Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides multi-gallon purified bottled water, self-service refill water, and water dispensers in the United States and Canada. It operates in three segments: Refill, Exchange, and Dispensers. The Refill segment sells filtered drinking water dispensed directly to consumers through self-service machines.

