Renaissance Technologies LLC Grows Position in American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) by 265.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 164,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 119,400 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.09% of American Water Works worth $20,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. 86.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Water Works alerts:

Shares of AWK traded down $14.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $100.69. The stock had a trading volume of 3,440,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,911,788. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.61. American Water Works Company Inc has a 52-week low of $98.25 and a 52-week high of $141.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $133.91 and its 200 day moving average is $125.77. The firm has a market cap of $20.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.22.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73. The firm had revenue of $902.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $928.56 million. American Water Works had a net margin of 17.20% and a return on equity of 10.79%. American Water Works’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company Inc will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $148.00 to $127.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $128.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott reissued a “buy” rating on shares of American Water Works in a report on Thursday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.57.

In other American Water Works news, SVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 5,048 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.70, for a total transaction of $644,629.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,345,574.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael A. Sgro sold 9,502 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.69, for a total transaction of $1,308,330.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,461,166.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,750 shares of company stock valued at $2,806,948. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Water Works Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Recommended Story: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.