Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $21.01 Million Holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its position in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 60.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 210,650 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 317,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.09% of AMETEK worth $21,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savior LLC bought a new position in AMETEK during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in AMETEK during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Price Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in AMETEK during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in AMETEK by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 578 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AMETEK by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 755 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Elizebeth R. Varet sold 2,000 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.52, for a total transaction of $191,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 81,670 shares in the company, valued at $7,801,118.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis K. Williams sold 5,190 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.14, for a total value of $524,916.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,566 shares of company stock valued at $1,053,489 in the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE AME traded down $5.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $63.37. The company had a trading volume of 3,217,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,675,144. The company has a market capitalization of $15.81 billion, a PE ratio of 16.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. AMETEK, Inc. has a one year low of $54.82 and a one year high of $102.31.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. AMETEK had a return on equity of 20.14% and a net margin of 16.70%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. AMETEK’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. This is a boost from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.18%.

AME has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on AMETEK from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Cowen upgraded AMETEK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Stephens increased their target price on AMETEK from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine upgraded AMETEK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price on shares of AMETEK in a report on Friday, January 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.71.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. The company's Electronic Instruments segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process control instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

