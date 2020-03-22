Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $21.34 Million Stock Holdings in CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its holdings in CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) by 47.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 243,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 220,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.15% of CarMax worth $21,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KMX. Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in CarMax during the fourth quarter valued at $136,504,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in CarMax by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 796,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,800,000 after purchasing an additional 2,890 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in CarMax by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 629,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,191,000 after purchasing an additional 3,725 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of CarMax by 2.3% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 597,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,593,000 after buying an additional 13,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of CarMax by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 397,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,877,000 after buying an additional 4,818 shares during the last quarter.

In other CarMax news, EVP Thomas W. Reedy, Jr. sold 29,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.87, for a total transaction of $2,862,508.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,096,933.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of KMX traded down $3.86 on Friday, hitting $44.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,442,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,222,141. The company has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a PE ratio of 8.58, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 0.54. CarMax, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $37.59 and a fifty-two week high of $103.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $87.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.94.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 20th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.12). CarMax had a return on equity of 24.53% and a net margin of 4.40%. The firm had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

KMX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on CarMax in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on CarMax from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CarMax in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, TheStreet cut CarMax from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.35.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

